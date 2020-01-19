VOLPE, BENJAMIN 91 of Miami Beach, FL passed away on January 18, 2020. The longstanding owner of Volpe Tours, Ben was born in Havana, Cuba on May 3, 1928. He moved to Miami Beach in 1961 with his wife Matilde (Gorfinkel) and children, Henry and George, where he was an active member of the Cuban Jewish community for almost 60 years. Known as "Pops" by his loving grand-children and 'Tio" to everyone else, he will always be remembered as being fun, caring, an adventurer, a world traveler (visited Israel 18 times) and a true kid at heart. Ben is preceded in death by his wife, Matilde, his son Henry, and brother, Salomon. He is survived by his loving son George, longtime companion Raquel Maiman, daughter-in-law Jeri, grandchildren Hunter, Jacob, and Leah Volpe as well as his brother-in-law Raul Gorfinkel (Rosita), sister-in-law Luisa, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery, 1125 NW 137th Street, Miami. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 19, 2020