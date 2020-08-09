1/1
Benjamin Weiss 1934 - 2020 My north star and best friend of 48 years passed away August 3, 2020 from complications of the COVID -19 virus. How lucky we were to have shared our special love all these years. Ben was enjoying a wonderful retirement from a long and highly successful career in banking before the horribly mishandled pandemic took its toll on all of us. All who knew Ben enjoyed the kindest, most thoughtful, generous and loving man through friendship or family love. He was truly a gentleman in every sense of the word. Ben was a proud veteran of the armed forces and a true patriot. He is survived by his "number one", Dr. Judy Schwartz, his brother David Weiss, whom he adored , his loving cousins and his many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews. Ben requested in lieu of flowers to all go out and vote in November to bring back the soul of America. "I love you a bushel and a peck."

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
