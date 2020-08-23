1/1
Benson Lee Hobbs Sr.
BENSON LEE HOBBS, SR. September 26, 1940 August 13, 2020 Died from complications of Covid-19 Ben was a man who didn't know a stranger his sister Joy said. He befriended all who crossed his path. His smile and laugh will long be remembered in the temples, chapters, and courts of the Freemason, Shriners, and Royal Order of Jesters. He took great pride in standing with the members of these organizations and protecting their longevity. It was his honor serving as president of the Homestead Shrine Club (20032005), driving Tin Lizzies during events dressed as a clown, and above all transporting children to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa, FL. Ben grew-up a Hoosier living in different parts of Indiana. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as an aviation mechanic, and later used his skills at Eastern Airlines. He owned and operated the Hobbs and Son Nursery along with his son (Ben Jr.). He and his wife Kay moved from Homestead, FL after 38 yrs. to Astor, FL in 2009. As a member of the Astor community he served on the Board of Directors for St. Johns River Utility, was a member of the Astor Community Association, and an endeared customer at the Rose Garden Family Restaurant. Ben's favorite past times were poker, fishing, and lighting off fireworks. With heavy hearts his family will remember him as a beloved father, uncle, and brother. He is survived by his daughter Tracy L. Hobbs and son Benson L. Hobbs Jr., brother Jack D. Hobbs, sister Mindra Joy Gosse, and many nieces and nephews. In his honor and in lieu of flowers please donate to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Anyone wishing to contact the family or share their condolences, please go to www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 there will be a memorial tribute posted on August 26, 2020. All are welcomed to share stories and photos. Ben will be laid to rest alongside his wife Kay of 49 years during a family service (TBA) in Monroe City, Indiana.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
