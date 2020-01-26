Clark, Benton Lee 77, of St. Cloud, FL passed away on January 3, 2020. Mr. Clark was born on January 13, 1942. He was a life-long resident of Miami before retiring from Sears. He leaves behind his loving sister, Barbara (Joe) Avery, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his devoted wife Millie, parents Lydia and Andrew, brothers Blanton, Andrew Jr., James, Ernest and sisters, Frances (James) Hahn and Margarite (Don) Jandos. There will be a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA.org.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 26, 2020