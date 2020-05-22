Bernard Applebaum passed away on May 19th, 2020 at the age of 84. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marcia and is survived by 2 daughters, Laura (Steven) and Lisa (Rick). He was the adored grandfather of Max, Sam, Michael and Jessica. Bernie was a caring Optometrist for over 50 years, loved traveling, tennis, photography and orchids. Private services were held on Thursday. Donations in Bernard's memory, for autism support and services, can be made to UM-NSU CARD, ATTN: Dr.Michael Alessandri, 5665 Ponce de Leon Blvd, P.O. Box 248768, Coral Gables, FL 33124.



