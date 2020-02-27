Korman, Bernard J. , Esq., of Miami, Florida, died on Saturday evening, February 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Martin Korman. He was the father Dr. Charles H. Korman (Rachel), Paula Korman and Martin Korman (Elizabeth); grandfather of Jonathan Korman (Alexandra), Samuel A. Korman, Hayley Korman, Samuel J. Korman, Naomi Elkins and Seth Elkins; great-grandfather of Miriam Korman; step-father of Phyllis Krutsch (Ken), Robin Perlin (Kimm), Susan Kreshtool (Danny) and Steven Martin; step-grandfather of Nancy, Brad, Rachel (Joshua), David, Sarah, Evan, Andrew and Michael; and step-great-grandfather of Max and Lucy. Donations in his memory can be made to the New World Symphony, Inc. of Miami Beach, Florida.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2020