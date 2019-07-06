SHUMINER, BERNARD On the 3rd of July, Korean War Veteran, Bernard Shuminer passed away in the same manner as he lived life - on his own terms and with dignity. Born in 1933 to Sarah and Adolf Shuminer in Newark, NJ. in 57 he and his only love Leila of 62 years began their life's journey & drove through the lesser known roads towards Miami. After arrival & trying his hand at a number of vocations, Bernie finally settled in within the Insurance industry where he filled his professional life for over 50 years. Frankly, however, work was never his primary focus - it was the raising of his three sons and building a strong family which absorbed much of his time and some would say definitely his energy. He never missed his children's sporting events, theatre escapades, graduations or his grand children's births or personal achievements. Regarding his siblings, Bernie had two sisters Adele and Rose whom he adored. They certainly anchored him - providing that sisterly advise and love. For those that knew him well Bernie's character and personality came in many shapes and colors. To his friends, he was fiercely loyal, however, he never was unwilling to provide his opinion. He was a character and will be forever missed. Bernie is survived by his two sons Alan & Jeffrey - his grandchildren Erica Willis, Julian Shuminer, Skylar Shuminer, Daniel Shuminer, Marc Shuminer, his sister Adele Greene nieces Cris Abbey, Reba, Ilise, and nephews Joshua & Brett.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 6, 2019