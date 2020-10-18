BURGESS, BERNEY ARTHUR December 27, 1925 - October 16, 2020 Berney Arthur Burgess, longtime resident of Coral Gables, Florida, died October 16, 2020 of natural causes under the care of Vitas Hospice at the University of Miami Hospital. He was 94 years old. The youngest of three sons born to Eunice (Anderson) and Arnie Franklin Burgess on December 27, 1925, Berney spent his formative years growing up in Linden, Alabama where his first jobs were operating the projector at the Diane Theater and driving the morning bread route to Selma. After mustering out of the U.S. Army Air Corps with an honorable discharge, he came to Miami in 1944 under the G.I. Bill. He met Margaret Mae Matthews while a attending the Miami School of Applied Arts and was smitten. They married in 1947 and enjoyed a long and happy life together raising their two children, Dennis Roland and Linda Suzanne, and working side by side in all their endeavors. Berney built a highly respected insurance agency and retired in 1995 after a successful career with State Farm. He was active in civic life and the community, a 50-year member of the Coral Gables Kiwanis Club, Deacon at Granada Presbyterian Church, and member of The Century Club. Berney Burgess is survived by his daughter Linda and son-in-law William Dunlap of Coral Gables, his granddaughter, Margaret Dunlap of London, England, and a grandson, Dennis Matthew Burgess of Hobe Sound. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Roland Burgess (2015) and his true love and wife, Margaret Mathews Burgess (2017). Graveside burial service will take place October 21 at 2:00 p.m., Miami Memorial Park, 6200 SW 77th Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VITAS Healthcare. (vitascommunityconnection.org
