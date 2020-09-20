WIENER, BERNICE G. of Delray Beach Florida passed away at the age of 87 on September 15. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jack, to whom she was married for 60 years. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Judith Tax), son Dan (Jill Cowan), grandchildren Ben (Anna Krigel) and Kate, and great-grandson Leo. Bernice was born and raised in Worcester, MA, and lived in Newton, MA for many years. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Boston College. Bernice moved to Hollywood FL in 1979, but remained a proud New Englander at heart. Bernice loved working with children, first leading temple youth groups, then teaching special education students. Her proudest professional accomplishment was interviewing Holocaust survivors through The Holocaust Center. Bernice enjoyed nothing more than being with her family, and was thrilled to attend her great-grandson’s first birthday party in January. Bernice taught swimming on Lake Char¬gogg¬a¬gogg¬man¬chaugg¬a-gogg¬chau¬bun¬a¬gung¬a¬maugg (which she could spell on demand), played tennis and bridge, and, at age 86, learned to play pool. But her favorite activity was baking for the people she loved. She was happiest in the kitchen, elbow-deep in pie dough. She will be remembered for her mischievous sense of humor, generous spirit, and warm hugs. Donations in her memory may be made to The Holocaust Document and Education Center, 303 N. Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, 33004.



