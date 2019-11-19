Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Kranz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kranz, Bernice 94, of Homestead, passed away on November 9, 2019. She is survived by sons Robert (Paula), Steven (Helaine), and daughter, Susan (Jorge). Granddaughters: Miriam (Jared), Samantha (Steve), Laura (Dave), Rachel (Brendan), Great Grandchildren: Ella, Landon, and Noah. "Bunny", as she was known, was a remarkably strong, loving, and independent woman. She worked in sales for many years (Pam Pottery, Zayres, Avon). In her early years she was a model and dancer for the USO. She enjoyed theatre, singing, and ballroom dancing. Bunny loved dogs, especially St Bernards. She recently resided at Sunny Hills Assisted Living in Homestead where she was lovingly attended to by Anne Richards and staff. "Bunny" was originally from Brooklyn, NY. She was devoted wife to Saul (deceased, 2004) for 56 years and enjoyed traveling with him on cruises. Services were held at Star of David Memorial Gardens in Ft. Lauderdale on November 11th, 2019. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

