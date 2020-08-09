Bernice "Kev" Levy On Thursday July 30th, Bernice "Kev" Levy, devoted wife and mother, died in Miami at the age of 92. The cause was heart and respiratory failure. Kev was born on July 24, 1928 in Mansfield Ohio to Esther Cohen and Victor Kevey. She graduated from the Ohio State University majoring in English. She taught Junior High School English and moved to Miami where she met her future spouse and love of her life, Morgan Levy. They married on May 24, 1953 and raised two children, Jay and Bari Sue. She was one of the 'Moms' in the idyllic Westchester neighborhood before moving to Doral and helping her husband in founding the city. Morgan owned and operated an eight week sleep away summer camp for girls, Camp Wohelo, in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Pennsylvania. Kev had an alacrity for life and was artistically talented. She had a stylish, creative flair. She served as a role model for, and had an incredible impact on, hundreds of Campers (and Counselors) assisting with Arts and Crafts activities and as the Assistant Director. She provided many campers with fond memories of their childhood summers and is remembered as their "Mother" while away from home. She was likewise quite generous with her time. During the winter months she worked for a charity that raised money for the research and treatment of childhood asthma (the LORBER chapter of National Jewish Health). Kev is survived by her husband Morgan, her two children, Jay (Kerry Ann) and Bari Sue, her two grandchildren, Haley and Easton, her brother Dr. Ronald Klein, and many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews. Virtual Burial and Memorial Services were held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Miami (Memorial Service available upon request). In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to 9927 NW 52 nd Terrace Miami, FL 33133. Donations may be made in her honor to: National Jewish Health or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.nationaljewish.org/home
https://www.stjude.org/