Panter, Bernice date of birth July 1, 1937 born in NJ date of death Tuesday July 25th 2020 survivors 3 sons Brett:Mitchell:Andrew:Panter two daughters in laws Wendy Panter:Sherri Panter 7 grandchildren Brittany Panter Caitlin Vitulli; Bryce Panter Ashton Panter Taryn Panter Jordan Panter & Zachary Panter: one great grand child Francesca; Brittany married to Trey Fletcher. Jordan Married to Gena; Caitlin married to Franco Vitulli; Bernice was known for her unconditional love of her family We all love her and will miss her and cherish our memories. Graveside services Thursday 11:30 am at Lakeside Memorial and Shiva 5pm Thursday at the home of Brett & Wendy Panter in Pinecrest Fl.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
