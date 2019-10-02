JOSEPHSON, BERT, was born on December 14, 1924, and passed away on September 30, 2019. Bert was born and raised in Manhattan, NY. He was a prominent businessman, first in the Breakstone dairy business with his family and later founded one of the first aluminum window manufacturers in South Florida. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was an avid golfer and he loved to travel and ballroom dance. Bert is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Ruby; his four daughters, Kathy (John), Leslie (Larry), Susan (Mark), Lori (John); and his grandchildren, Amy, Michael (Megan), Bianca, Max (Kyla), Steven, David, Erik; and his sister Lenore. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 am at Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 10301 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33172. (305)-592-0690 Following the service, until 8 pm, Shiva will be held at 13643 Deering Bay Drive, Venice Building, North Tower, Apt. 12
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 2, 2019