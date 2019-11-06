RODRIGUEZ, BERTA F., 95, of Hollywood, passed away November 3, 2019. Survived by sons Enrique (Christina) and Augusto (Ileana); daughter Berta (Bill); grandchildren Thais, Augusto, Richard, John, Alexandra and Enrique; great grandchildren Vivian, Beatriz, Rex, Max and Benjamin as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7th, 9:30am 10:00am with Mass at 10:00am all at Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL. Interment to follow at Hollywood Memorial Gardens North. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246; rettsyndrome.org Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 6, 2019