TAMAYO, BERTHA RODRIGUEZ Our beautiful mom began her rest on April 13, 2019. She was predeceased by the love of her life, our beloved dad, Juan E. Tamayo. She is survived by her children Lucy Ruane (Jim), Betty Kadoorie (Michael), Juan de Dios Tamayo, and Carolina Ragolta (Eduardo). She was known as Tita to her grand-children, Kelly (Chris), James (Angie), Natalie (Diego), Bettina, Carolina, Philip, Eduardo Jose, and Juan Alejandro, and her great - grandchildren, Olivia, Leonardo, Melody, and Eva. She will also be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews. Mom's classic and well known beauty was overshadowed only by her intelligence and thirst for knowledge. She instilled in her children a life-long love of reading and learning. Some of her grandchildren's fondest memories are of her sitting in her home library reading alongside our dad, and she had read every one of her books on her carefully curated side. Mom loved us with an unshakeable ferocity you did not mess with Bertha's children. She had a deep faith which she nurtured throughout her life, and that saw her through some of the most difficult situations she endured. She had an incredible green thumb she derived great satisfaction from her beautiful patio in which everything seemed to bloom under her care. Although she never played an instrument, Mom found great pleasure in music, and her taste was as eclectic as there are genres. She loved opera and zarzuela, and sang the lyrics to her favorites with perfect recall. She was a fabulous cook- we may have the recipe to some of her classics, especially her black beans but they have never tasted quite the same as the way she made them. She loved to travel, and was fortunate to have been able to visit most of the faraway places she dreamed of. We will always be grateful to her wonderful caretakers who tended her so lovingly and who became extended family: Ivon Diaz, Iris Cruz, Ivel Cruz, Patricia King, and Giselle Miranda and her hospice nurse, Yosi Pares. How do you ever say goodbye to your first love, to the person under whose watchful gaze you blossomed, who taught you that family is home, haven, safe harbor, and love. We love you mom you are now safe, back in dad's embrace, and bright blue skies will never equal the beauty of your eyes and the love you held for us there. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 16th, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Funeraria Memorial Plan - Westchester, located at 9800 Coral Way. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday April 17th at 10:30 am at Epiphany Catholic Church, located at 8235 SW 57 Avenue with a burial to follow at Miami Memorial Park, located at 6200 SW 77 Avenue.

