Betty B. Williamson
WILLIAMSON, Betty B., Betty Williamson left this earth on October 9th to join her heavenly family. She was born on June 2nd, 1921, to Ware Baker and Orrel Lucretia Dunn in Bluffton, Indiana. She was preceded in death by husbands, George Williamson and Clarence Hunnicutt. She leaves behind sons, Ed Williamson (Carol) and Tom Williamson (Bonnie); grandsons, Trae Williamson and David Williamson (Kristi); and great-grandsons, Owen and Carter. Betty never met a stranger. The family lived in Lake Wales, FL from 1954 until 1967 when they all moved to Miami. She was stylish, fun loving, never had a hair out of place and had the voice of a nightingale. She attended Indiana University as a voice major where she joined Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and PEO. Private services are planned.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
