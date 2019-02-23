Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Bateman Chapman. View Sign

CHAPMAN, BETTY BATEMAN, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 20th at home in Coconut Grove. Born in Macon, Georgia, on September 15, 1920, she attended Arlington Hall Junior College in Washington, D.C. and graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She married Alvah H. Chapman Jr. on March 22, 1943. During World War II, Alvah was a pilot for the United States Army Air Corps. He named his plane for his courageous wife, "The Battlin' Betty." They were married for 65 years when Alvah passed in 2008. Betty was a full-time homemaker and loving mother of two daughters (Dale C. Webb of Miami, and Chris C. Hilton of St. Petersburg), an inspiring grandmother of 6 and enthusiastic great-grandmother of 10. In addition to the constant support of and partnership in her husband's many civic endeavors, she was personally involved in many civic activities including active membership in her church, First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables; membership in the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way; Sustaining Member of the Junior League of Miami; Member-at-Large of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and membership in Chapter AK P.E.O. As the wife of the CEO of Knight Ridder Inc, she hosted many community and national leaders in their home and traveled all over the world. In 2000, Florida International University named its Student Plaza the "Betty B. Chapman Plaza" in honor of her support of the University, and Miami Dade College named its main seminar room the "Betty and Alvah Chapman Conference Center." In 2007, in tandem with Mr. Chapman, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Philanthropy Day Luncheon in Miami. In 2011, the Homeless Assistance Center at 1550 North Miami Avenue was named after Alvah H. Chapman, Jr. and Betty B. Chapman for their work to establish two Homeless Assistance Centers in downtown Miami and Homestead, Florida. She was recognized in 2013 with the "Change Agent Award" from the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. The Chapman Partnership honored Betty Chapman as the 2015 recipient of the "Alvah Chapman, Jr. Humanitarian Award" for her continued commitment to the work they started together in 1993 to address homelessness in Miami Dade County. Betty was known for her generosity, kindness and unwavering faith. She was committed to our country and our community. Betty and Alvah lived in Miami for almost 60 years and cherished summer fishing trips to the Bahamas with their family and friends on their boat, the Chris-Dale. Alvah was the Captain, "Bettee" was the Admiral. Bettee as she was called by her family, is survived by her daughters Dale Chapman Webb and Chris Ann Chapman Hilton (Robert Lund Hilton), Grandchildren Aubrey Quinton Webb, Wendy Louise Webb, Kristy Webb Figueras (Jose Figueras), Scott Clifford Hilton (Meredith), David Chapman Hilton (Elizabeth), Stephen Robert Hilton (Ashley); Great-grandchildren, Madison Zoe Webb, Luke Elliott Figueras, Trent Bateman Hilton, Chase Walker Hilton, Caroline Hope Hilton, Bennett Chapman Hilton, Charlotte Grace Hilton, Christian Daniel Hilton, John Isaac Hilton, Evan Chapman Hilton. Betty Chapman was loved beyond words by her family and her many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables, 536 Coral Way, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2:30 pm in the Main Sanctuary. A reception will follow in Founders Hall. Memorial gifts can be made in Betty's honor to Chapman Partnership for the Homeless, 1550 North Miami Ave, Miami, Fl 33136. 305-329-3066

