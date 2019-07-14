BITTAKER-PEARCE, BETTY JANE Betty Jane Bittaker-Pearce, 94 of Lake Placid formally of Miami passed away Sunday July 7, 2019, in Lake Placid. Betty was the daughter of Frances (Kemper) and Troy Kirkwood who was born on April 9, 1925. Betty was a graduate of the Miami Jackson High School in 1943. Betty is preceded in death by her first husband Earl Bittaker Sr, son; Jerry Bittaker, second husband; Charlie Pearce. She is survived by her loving son; Earl Bittaker Jr and his wife T.R. and four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:30AM, Saturday, July 2, 2019, at the Memorial United Methodist Church 500 Kent Avenue Lake Placid with Rev. Jerry McCauley officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to service times. Betty will be buried in Flagler Memorial Park. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, FL 863-465-4134
Published in the Miami Herald on July 14, 2019