BEERS, BETTY LOU, 90, of Miami and New Port Richey, passed away into the presence of God on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born Betty Lou Pinder in Miami, Florida, on September 7, 1929. Her parents, Winifred and Willard Pinder, were both natives of the Bahamas and life-long Miamians. She graduated from Miami Jackson Senior High and in 1949 married Robert "Bob" Beers. For most of her life Betty Lou attended Bible Truth Chapel in Miami and after moving to New Port Richey she fellowshipped at Holiday Gospel Assembly. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to four sons, Randy, Steve, Brian and Gary; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded to glory by her husband Bob and her twin sister Ella Mae. Funeral services will be held at Meadowlawn Funeral Home, New Port Richey. Interment will be alongside her beloved husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

