Betty Steinhardt Lehman Betty Lehman, 99, known to all as "Foxy," was a tower of strength. Passing away on July 7th, Foxy remained a woman to be respected and reckoned with until her last day. Forced to drop out of school in the tenth grade to go to work, Foxy never lost her thirst for knowledge. In her later years she went back to school and audited college courses until the age of 99. The true definition of "the woman behind the man," Foxy married her beloved husband Julian at age 19. They were married for 70 years. In 1946, at Foxy's insistence, the two took the $750 that they had in the bank and started Lehman Pipe & Plumbing Supply. The business is still thriving after 74 years later and Foxy is still known as a maven and matriarch in the industry. Always the brightest light in the room, people naturally gravitated toward her effervescent personality. But for Foxy, the true light of her life was her family. Always surrounded by love, Foxy is survived by: "her two perfect sons," Richard and Dennis, their wives, Ellen and Kelley, her grandchildren: David (Daliah) , Ari, Nicole (Richard) and Heidi, and great-grandchildren: Jake, Jaden, Kai, Ana, Zach, Benjamin and Alexandra. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held graveside at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests that all donations go to Juvenile Diabetes.



