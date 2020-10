Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas, Bettye B. passed away in Atlanta GA.on 8/4/20. She is survived by her children Jason, David, Judy & grandchildren. Bettye was a Speech Pathologist in M-DCPS. Donate in her honor to Bettye B. Douglas SLP Scholarship@GoFundMe



