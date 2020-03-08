Beverley Cecilia Chang (Chin Foong) passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida surrounded by her family. Born on March 19, 1943 in St. Andrew, Jamaica, she was the eldest child of Richard and Beatrice (Moo Young) and sister to Grace, Marjorie and Michael. She was a kind, gentle and loving person, giving encouragement to those who were fortunate enough to be around her. A graduate from Convent of Mercy Academy Alpha in Kingston, Jamaica, she eventually moved to Canada where she lived for 10 years before finally setting down in Miami, Florida. She was a hardworking and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and business owner. She enjoyed tending to her garden and spending time with her seven grandchildren, all of whom she was immensely proud. Beverley is survived by her husband Leslie, son Colin (Ann-Marie), daughter Tricia Tie-Shue (Gary), and grandchildren: Matthew, Ryan, Jacob, Zachary, Dylan, Alexis and Jordyn. She now rests in peace and we will be missed dearly.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 8, 2020