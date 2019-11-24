Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Childress. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHILDRESS, BEVERLY HALL, 96, passed away on November 9, 2019. She moved to the Miami area in 1977 and was a resident of Coral Gables since 1980. Born in Platteville, WI, she attended Michigan State University, majoring in fine art. Her schooling was interrupted by World War II. Returning to her then hometown, Detroit, she worked in a factory converted to wartime manufacturing. It is here she met her future husband, Richard Harrison Childress, and they settled in Detroit. Beverly finished her degree at Florida International University. Her training as an art historian led to the development of her keen eye for artistic talent and later support of emerging artists whose work she collected over decades. Beverly was a tireless volunteer, serving museums, churches, her daughters' schools and the Community, wherever she lived. Beverly is predeceased by her former husband, Richard Harrison Childress. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Childress Stroh and Lisa Childress Petersen; her granddaughters, Lisa Stroh Libbey and Melissa Britt Petersen; and her great-granddaughter, Georgina Stroh Libbey. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Plymouth Congregational Church, 3400 Devon Road, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

CHILDRESS, BEVERLY HALL, 96, passed away on November 9, 2019. She moved to the Miami area in 1977 and was a resident of Coral Gables since 1980. Born in Platteville, WI, she attended Michigan State University, majoring in fine art. Her schooling was interrupted by World War II. Returning to her then hometown, Detroit, she worked in a factory converted to wartime manufacturing. It is here she met her future husband, Richard Harrison Childress, and they settled in Detroit. Beverly finished her degree at Florida International University. Her training as an art historian led to the development of her keen eye for artistic talent and later support of emerging artists whose work she collected over decades. Beverly was a tireless volunteer, serving museums, churches, her daughters' schools and the Community, wherever she lived. Beverly is predeceased by her former husband, Richard Harrison Childress. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Childress Stroh and Lisa Childress Petersen; her granddaughters, Lisa Stroh Libbey and Melissa Britt Petersen; and her great-granddaughter, Georgina Stroh Libbey. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Plymouth Congregational Church, 3400 Devon Road, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close