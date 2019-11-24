CHILDRESS, BEVERLY HALL, 96, passed away on November 9, 2019. She moved to the Miami area in 1977 and was a resident of Coral Gables since 1980. Born in Platteville, WI, she attended Michigan State University, majoring in fine art. Her schooling was interrupted by World War II. Returning to her then hometown, Detroit, she worked in a factory converted to wartime manufacturing. It is here she met her future husband, Richard Harrison Childress, and they settled in Detroit. Beverly finished her degree at Florida International University. Her training as an art historian led to the development of her keen eye for artistic talent and later support of emerging artists whose work she collected over decades. Beverly was a tireless volunteer, serving museums, churches, her daughters' schools and the Community, wherever she lived. Beverly is predeceased by her former husband, Richard Harrison Childress. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Childress Stroh and Lisa Childress Petersen; her granddaughters, Lisa Stroh Libbey and Melissa Britt Petersen; and her great-granddaughter, Georgina Stroh Libbey. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Plymouth Congregational Church, 3400 Devon Road, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 24, 2019