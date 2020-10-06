Beverly Joy Jacobson Lefcourt November 2, 1942- October 4, 2020. Beverly Lefcourt passed away from natural causes. She has lived in the Miami area ever since she moved to Coral Gables from Cortland, NY with her family at age three. Her parents were David and Selma Jacobson. She attended Miami Senior High School and graduated from the University of Florida. She went on to get her Master's Degree in teaching. She taught at many schools throughout Miami, ending her career at Miami Sunset Senior High. While the woman had more hobbies, friends, and fans than one could ever list, her greatest focus and love went to her three children and her six grandchildren: Mark Lefcourt (married to Carla Lefcourt), Andrea Dedrick (married to David Arbeitel), and Jenny Lefcourt (married to Craig Jacoby), and her six grandchildren: Connor Dedrick, Kylie Dedrick, Leo Jacoby, Sylvia Jacoby, Mo Jacoby, and Sydney Lefcourt. She was active in Beth David synagogue and various Brandeis communities. Beverly loved crafting, baking, dancing, reading, traveling, theater, frequenting Trader Joe's, making chocolates, playing bridge, spending time with friends and family, and spoiling her grandchildren silly. If Beverly were here to host her funeral, attendees would all leave with gift bags full of hand-made chocolates and other goodies, decorated beautifully with ribbons and sparkles. That is just how Beverly lived and so many lucky people got to be the recipients of her boundless love and the joy she put into everyone and everything she touched. Due to COVID, funeral services and Shiva will via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Beth David Synagogue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store