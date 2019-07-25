THOMPSON, BEVERLY, a long-time resident of Palmetto Bay, Fl. passed away on July 23rd, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas G. Thompson, her two daughters Dawn and Bree and her five grandchildren, Thomas, Tyler, Riley, Samuel, and Nicholas. Beverly will best be remembered for her caring heart, her unabiding friendship, and love for her family. A memorial service in her honor will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami Fl., Sunday, July 28, 2019. 12- 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, https://www.mchf.org/gb-donate
Published in the Miami Herald on July 25, 2019