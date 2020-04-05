Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BIENVENIDO "BIENCI" Bergouignan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERGOUIGNAN, BIENVENIDO "BIENCI" Passed away peacefully at home on April 2nd, 2020. He was 88 years old. Born to Fermin Bergouignan and Luisa Castillo in Marti, in the province of Matanzas, Cuba. He was preceded in death by his son Fermin Pascual Bergouignan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Marta Bergouignan Noceda. He leaves behind his two daughters Katina Sicre and Martha Ibarra and his greatest joy which were his four grandchildren: Manuel Javier, Alexandra, Hanna and Francesca. For many years, Bienci owned and managed, along with his two brothers, Math Igler's Grove in Davie, FL. Upon his retirement, the grove was sold to the city of Davie on the condition that the land would forever be a public park. One of his proudest achievements was his participation in the "Municipios de Cuba en el Exilio". For many years he served as President of the Municipio de Marti. A tireless worker, a happy man, a loving husband and father, a generous grandfather and always in a good mood. He never ever spoke ill of anyone. He was easy to make laugh and he was proud of the list of punchlines he carried with him in his wallet to make sure he was ready to make you laugh. We are missing him already and will forever miss his loving smile.

