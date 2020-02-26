Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill (William) Edwards. View Sign Service Information Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Miami Shores Presbyterian Church 602 NE 96 th Street Miami Shores , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edwards, Bill (William) , age 89, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Miami, FL. Bill is survived by his son, Randy Edwards (Sandra) of Virginia Beach, VA, his daughter Claudia Braund (Jim) from Ormond Beach, FL, and his sister Hazel Foster (Perry) of Henderson, NC, nieces Jackie, Barbara, Yetta, Nona, Delores, Brenda, and nephews David, Curtis, Tommy, Eddie, Danny, W.B., Larry, Jerry, Bill, James, and Gene. His extended family included Ketley, Jude, Jude Jr., Ketmarley, and Kaley Alcindor, and Sebastian Singh. He is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years Olivia, his father Plummer Alexander Edwards Sr., mother Annie Lillian Edwards, his brothers Alvin, S.G., Willard, Plummer Jr., John, Manuel, nephew Ronnie, niece Terry and grandson, David Braund. Bill was an active member of Miami Shores Presbyterian Church & had previously held leadership positions. Bill served his country honorably for 20 years as a member of the US Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the remainder of his career as a Branch Manager for Cory Coffee Services. He was not one to sit around idly, so after retiring from his 2 nd career, he and his wife were very active in their church and community charities. His caring ways were spread far and wide as he loved those around him and delighted in being around children and watching them grow. On Saturday, February 29th , there will be a viewing & visitation scheduled for 10am - Noon at Gregg Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Avenue, Miami, FL followed by a memorial service at 1pm in the sanctuary of Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96 th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138 with Pastor Dennis Andrews officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , Online @ & go to the Give In Honor & Memorial button,Phone 1-800-227-2345 & ell them in Memory of Bill Edwards Check via Mail to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 & please note In Memory of Bill Edward Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 N.E. 96 th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138. Please note In Memory of Bill Edwards.

