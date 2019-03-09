Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Lee Cox. View Sign

COX, BILLY LEE 83, of Miami passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3rd. He was one of 3 children born to Levi and Fanny Cox of Ripley, WV; Bill moved to Miami after the service where he found his true loves, boating and fishing. He went to work for the Fuchs Baking Company (Holsum Bread) where he stayed until his retirement; It was at Holsum he met his wife of 40 years, Barbara. They were inseparable until her death in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda E. Smith (Byron); Granddaughters Ashlee Casarino (Philip) and Tracee M. Smith; Great Granddaughters (the loves of his life) Kaylee and Kaycee Casarino; Brother-in-law Robbie Futch and many nieces and nephews, as well as all his neighbors. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. with a Service at 3:00 p.m. at Stanfill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations should be made in Bill's name to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 and/or your local animal shelter.

10545 South Dixie Hwy.

Miami , FL 33156

