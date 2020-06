Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Black's life story with friends and family

Share Black's life story with friends and family

Shirley Black of Aventura, Florida passed away on June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isadore Black, loving mother of Connie (Robert) Kline and Linda Badias, cherished grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 4. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store