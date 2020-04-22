Blair D. Conner was born in Fort Pierce, Florida to Blair and Olive Conner on December 10, 1927. He passed away on April 16, 2020 in Miami, Florida. He was educated in the public schools of St. Lucie County and Miami-Dade County and graduated from the University of Miami in 1953. Blair is survived by his wife, Mary and daughter, Carol. His two sons Edward and Andrew preceded him in death in 2019. He was grandfather to Valeri, Alexandra, Wm. Glenn and Austin; great grandfather to Keegan and Finley. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during World War II. He was a Professional Surveyor and Mapper and served on the Board of Directors of the Florida Surveyors and Mappers Association. Blair was also a part time surveying instructor at Miami-Dade College. He was employed by Miami-Dade County as Chief of Survey in the Public Works Department until his retirement in 1992. He was a Boy Scout leader and very active in his church serving as Bishop twice for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

