NU¥EZ, BLANCA PURA, passed away March 26th, 2019 at 1:10 am in the company of her three offspring; Jose Rene Infante, Eileen Dominguez and Jose Miguel Infante, Jr. Blanca was born in Holguin, Oriente, Cuba on January 26th, 1920. In 1960, after the Castro dictatorship confiscated her family's national banking business, Banco Nu¤ez, and fearing the indoctrination of her children, she joined the exile community in Miami, Florida, USA. She was very proud of becoming a naturalized citizen of this great country. After dealing successfully with dignity a variety of jobs, she became a teacher for the head start program where she enjoyed developing underprivileged children. Blanca enjoyed her retirement by becoming very active in the Big Five Club and playing canasta several times a week and hosting a weekly family dinner in her apartment which became fashionable in many other households who saw the benefits of family getting together at least once a week. She leaves behind daughter in law Dora Infante; son in law Lenny Dominguez and daughter in law Jenny Correa. Five grandchildren, Rene Francisco Infante; Jeniffer Nader; Lenny Dominguez, Jr.; Christian Infante and Eileen Marie Dominguez. Eleven great grandchildren Rene Gonzalo Infante; Mia Infante; Chloe Infante; Milla Nader, Noah Nader; Lola Nader; Sophie Marie Dominguez; Joshua Dominguez; Jack Infante; Noah Low; and Gabriella Low.

