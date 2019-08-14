ROSENBLATT BLANCHE IRENE, 87 passed away on August 12, 2019. A long-time resident of Miami Beach, Florida, Blanche was an active supporter of numerous worthy causes, including as a founder of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Beloved wife of the late Charles, she is survived by her three sons, Steven, Louis and Howard, her daughter-in-law, Tina, and her grandchildren, Logan and Leah. Chapel Service will be held August 14, 12:00 noon, at Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Hwy, N. Miami Beach (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 14, 2019