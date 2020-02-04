Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Tyler August. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUST, BLANCHE TYLER On January 31, 2020, Blanche Tyler August, beloved by family and friends, passed away at age 92. Born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 17, 1927, Blanche Castle Tyler was the only child of Mary Castle Montgomery and Tracy Brooks Tyler. When her family moved to Miami in 1943, she attended Miami Beach High School where she met the love of her life, the late Arthur August. They married in 1950 and raised three children. The love affair continued until Arthur was taken too soon in 1989. Blanche graduated University of Miami, majoring in psychology and business management. She obtained her Realtor's license in 1978 and joined Cousins Realty where she not only helped families make Miami their home, but also found friendships with colleagues that lasted the rest of her life. In addition to a lifelong devotion to animal welfare, Blanche dedicated her time to volunteer efforts on behalf of education and the community. A long-time supporter of Ransom-Everglades School, she served on the Board of Trustees for nine years and as President from 1982-1983. She spent many years as Patron of the Miami Museum of Science, and during her year as a member of the Board of Trustees, she organized their largest fundraising event, The Around the World Fair. In later years, she welcomed visitors from around the world to Fairchild Gardens. Blanche is survived by her children Dale Genet (Lenny Genet, deceased), Lisa August (Ken Anderson) and Jack August; grandchildren Zak Goodman, Samantha Goodman (Jordon Ray), and Ali Genet (Rob Neumann); and great grandchildren Otis, Edie and Mac. The family is grateful to Marlene Halstead for her devoted caregiving in Blanche's last years. The family will celebrate Blanche's life privately. As a remembrance, Blanche would love to know that she inspired donations to the Ransom - Everglades School, Coconut Grove, Florida, or to any of the wonderful animal welfare organizations in your area. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at

AUGUST, BLANCHE TYLER On January 31, 2020, Blanche Tyler August, beloved by family and friends, passed away at age 92. Born in Detroit, Michigan, on February 17, 1927, Blanche Castle Tyler was the only child of Mary Castle Montgomery and Tracy Brooks Tyler. When her family moved to Miami in 1943, she attended Miami Beach High School where she met the love of her life, the late Arthur August. They married in 1950 and raised three children. The love affair continued until Arthur was taken too soon in 1989. Blanche graduated University of Miami, majoring in psychology and business management. She obtained her Realtor's license in 1978 and joined Cousins Realty where she not only helped families make Miami their home, but also found friendships with colleagues that lasted the rest of her life. In addition to a lifelong devotion to animal welfare, Blanche dedicated her time to volunteer efforts on behalf of education and the community. A long-time supporter of Ransom-Everglades School, she served on the Board of Trustees for nine years and as President from 1982-1983. She spent many years as Patron of the Miami Museum of Science, and during her year as a member of the Board of Trustees, she organized their largest fundraising event, The Around the World Fair. In later years, she welcomed visitors from around the world to Fairchild Gardens. Blanche is survived by her children Dale Genet (Lenny Genet, deceased), Lisa August (Ken Anderson) and Jack August; grandchildren Zak Goodman, Samantha Goodman (Jordon Ray), and Ali Genet (Rob Neumann); and great grandchildren Otis, Edie and Mac. The family is grateful to Marlene Halstead for her devoted caregiving in Blanche's last years. The family will celebrate Blanche's life privately. As a remembrance, Blanche would love to know that she inspired donations to the Ransom - Everglades School, Coconut Grove, Florida, or to any of the wonderful animal welfare organizations in your area. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stanfillfh.com/tributes Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close