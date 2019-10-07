Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bleema (Gelber) Libman. View Sign Service Information Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel 3201 NW 72nd Ave. Hollywood , FL 33024 (954)-963-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

LIBMAN, BLEEMA (NEE GELBER) We are profoundly saddened by the passing of our matriarch, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Florida, after a most courageous battle. Devoted wife of Robert H. Libman for sixty-four years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Laura and Harvey Jasper, Kenneth and Rachel Libman, Debra and David Aach, Brian and Sharon Libman. Cherished grandmother ("Bleemum") of Brandon and Brent Ladenheim, Alexander, Hunter and Katherine Libman; Naomi and Ryan Libman. Daughter of the late Nathan and the late Sylvia Gelber, and daughter-in-law of the late Abraham and the late Blanche Libman. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Isaac and Jeanne Gelber, Aaron and Judi Gelber, Eleaizer Gelber and Donna Smith, Connie Gelber, the late Laya and the late David Kwinter, the late Shirley and the late Michael Rosenschein, the late Rayzel and the late Murray Zuckerman, Sister-in-law of Barbara Gallay and the late Lawrence Libman. Auntie Bleema will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt gratitude to her loving and caring nurses, Maria, Max, Clodine, Tiffany and Marina for their outstanding care and compassion. Special thanks to Gian. We are forever grateful to Dr. Wood at MD Anderson, Drs. Fernandez, Trotter and Velar at Mt. Sinai. Funeral service and burial on Monday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m., at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, Florida. Shiva at 'The Point': 21050 NE 38th Avenue, Aventura, Florida, following burial through Monday evening. An exceptional and devoted woman who always put the needs of others before herself, Bleema was an inspiration to all. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg- Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel

LIBMAN, BLEEMA (NEE GELBER) We are profoundly saddened by the passing of our matriarch, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Florida, after a most courageous battle. Devoted wife of Robert H. Libman for sixty-four years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Laura and Harvey Jasper, Kenneth and Rachel Libman, Debra and David Aach, Brian and Sharon Libman. Cherished grandmother ("Bleemum") of Brandon and Brent Ladenheim, Alexander, Hunter and Katherine Libman; Naomi and Ryan Libman. Daughter of the late Nathan and the late Sylvia Gelber, and daughter-in-law of the late Abraham and the late Blanche Libman. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Isaac and Jeanne Gelber, Aaron and Judi Gelber, Eleaizer Gelber and Donna Smith, Connie Gelber, the late Laya and the late David Kwinter, the late Shirley and the late Michael Rosenschein, the late Rayzel and the late Murray Zuckerman, Sister-in-law of Barbara Gallay and the late Lawrence Libman. Auntie Bleema will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Heartfelt gratitude to her loving and caring nurses, Maria, Max, Clodine, Tiffany and Marina for their outstanding care and compassion. Special thanks to Gian. We are forever grateful to Dr. Wood at MD Anderson, Drs. Fernandez, Trotter and Velar at Mt. Sinai. Funeral service and burial on Monday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m., at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, Florida. Shiva at 'The Point': 21050 NE 38th Avenue, Aventura, Florida, following burial through Monday evening. An exceptional and devoted woman who always put the needs of others before herself, Bleema was an inspiration to all. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg- Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close