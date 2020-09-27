Marge Bolton Marge Bolton of Miami passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21st , at the age of 91. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Born in Miami on December 5 th , 1928, the daughter of Hildah and Lee Lockhart and niece to Judge Ben Willard and Tom McGahey, all pioneer Miamians. Marge's father Lee Lockhart was the first attorney on Miami Beach in the early 1920's and continued his practice until his death in 1976. She grew up in Grove Park on the Miami River where she played and visited the Indian village and often watched them wrestle alligators. Marge graduated from Miami High and then went on to attend Duke University, however due to her mother's health she returned to Miami and graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Clinical Psychology. After college she was introduced to John Bolton, also from Miami, on a blind date. They were married in 1952 and moved to Atlanta where the young Dr. Bolton completed his training then returned to Miami where they raised three children. Marge had many friends in Miami and loved spending time outdoors with her husband and children, including many weekends in a Central Florida hunting camp or boating in the Florida Keys. She loved collecting antiques and beautiful things. She played golf and bridge with friends, travelled extensively, enjoyed fried shrimp, manhattans, and holidays with family. She lived with her husband John in Miami until 1993 then moved to Stuart. After the death of her husband, Marge returned to Miami Shores and lived with her son and his family until her passing. She is predeceased by her husband John of 59 years and is survived by three children, Jane Broffman (Jeff), Nancy Kligfeld, John Jr (Jennifer), and 7 grandchildren. Marge has been active with the Boys and Girls Club of Martin County and founded the "John and Marge Bolton" branch of the Boys and Girls Club in Port Salerno. The services will be private. Marge will be buried at the family plot in the Miami City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marge's memory to the John and Marge Bolton branch of the Boys and Girls Club in Port Salerno.



