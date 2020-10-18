Diaz, Bonnie Blum , age 73, passed away peacefully in hospice care on October 8, 2020. Born August 4, 1947 in Miami, Florida to the late band leader A. Jesse Blum and Hannah Blum, she is survived by her daughter, Debra Lauren Diaz, a physician assistant who lives with her boyfriend and furry family in Portland, Oregon; her older sister Judy Blum Blanchard, a retired teacher who lives in the Redland with her husband Steve; her honorary sister and daughter's godmother, Dianne Teitler; her sisters-in-law Julie Watson and Barbie Diaz; her nieces and nephews: twins Kira and Sander Willig (Ruchi), twins Rachel and Melissa Blum and their sister Jessica Blum, and siblings Terry Brunner (Matt) and Alex Perez; her great-niece Radha; and her former husband and Debbie's dad, Robert Diaz. She is predeceased by her beloved parents, her younger brother Bobby Blum, and her younger sister Sandra Ellen Blum, all of whom are buried at Mount Nebo. She is also predeceased by her former husbands, Charlie Wagner and William Johnson. In addition to the light of her life, Debbie, Bonnie was "mom" to many pampered and adored cats and flying squirrels. Bonnie graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School, where, as co-editor of the newspaper and Silver Knight nominee for journalism, she was known as "Front Page Bonnie." She graduated from Emory University and then taught elementary school in Georgia, where she was named her county's teacher of the year 2 years in a row. After returning to Miami, she taught at Caribbean Elementary and Olympia Heights Elementary. She was confirmed at Temple Beth Am and was a member of Temple Beth Or. Bonnie followed in her brother's footsteps to the U.S. Air Force, where she served as a reservist at Homestead Air Force Base. She then embarked on a fulfilling second career as the cheerful and helpful receptionist at Coral Gables law firm Siegfried Rivera, her wonderful second family, until she retired in 2019. Her firm captured her essence when they announced her passing, writing: "For 37 years, Bonnie brought joy and sweetness to those who visited or called our firm. Bonnie was, until her retirement, the most senior member of the Siegfried Rivera family, save only our founder, Steve Siegfried. Always the brightest light in the room, she impacted the lives of both staff and clients with her infectious laugh, her positive attitude, and her fierce dedication to making everyone she met feel special. She remembered everyone's face and voice, was always pleasant and joyful with never a cross word. We miss her and will forever cherish the memories we had together." Outside of work, Bonnie's interests were varied, her main requirement was they brought joy to herself and others. She loved the University of Miami Hurricane football team, Miami Heat, her cats, and Bernie Sanders. She was a passionate artist, known for her scrapbooking, crafts, essays, stories, poems, and songs. Whether it was baking a birthday cake, making photo collages, or coming up with creative gifts to commemorate special occasions of anyone she cared for, she was a kind and selfless soul and the most loyal, devoted, and humble friend and relative anyone could ask for. Bonnie requested that in lieu of a traditional memorial service, she be given a party in her honor, which her family will do if it can ever be done safely. Bonnie was a social butterfly whose spirit was weakened and health destroyed by solitude and loneliness, brought on as a result of the prolonged lockdown at her assisted living facility, caused by the government's pathetic and inept handling of coronavirus, which contributed to her untimely death. Bonnie wrote before she passed that she "loved and appreciated her family, friends and pets, and everyone's loyalty." She asked that you "continue in her memory to seize the day and find things daily to laugh heartily about. Worry is wasted energy. Celebrate life."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store