BONNIE BURTLESS CALDWELL, 78, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She died at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Burlington, North Carolina, raised in Roanoke, Virginia, and then moved to South Florida with her family at the age of 15. A graduate of Hialeah High Class of '58, Bonnie lived a life surrounded by her Children: Joni and John; Grandchildren: Stephanie, John, Christine, Paula, and John; Family, and Countless friends. She always found the positive qualities within those she met and was loved by all. Bonnie attended church service weekly and developed a family business with her daughter and son. She was revered for her humility and grace and had a moral compass that knew no wrong direction. Bonnie wore lots of hats: Mom, Mama, Grandma, Aunt Bonnie, Bonnie, Teacher, Therapist, Animal Rescuer, Swimming Instructor, Amazing Friend, Chocolate Chip Cookie Maker and Master of Real Estate. Her selflessness and poise set an example for this world we live in to mirror. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Scarano Funeral Home : 9000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Bonnie's GoFundMe (gf.me/u/rmiuva) to support the Humane Society.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Burtless Caldwell.
Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel
9000 Pines Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024-6441
954-438-8222
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 26, 2019