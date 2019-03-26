Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Burtless Caldwell. View Sign

BONNIE BURTLESS CALDWELL, 78, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She died at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Burlington, North Carolina, raised in Roanoke, Virginia, and then moved to South Florida with her family at the age of 15. A graduate of Hialeah High Class of '58, Bonnie lived a life surrounded by her Children: Joni and John; Grandchildren: Stephanie, John, Christine, Paula, and John; Family, and Countless friends. She always found the positive qualities within those she met and was loved by all. Bonnie attended church service weekly and developed a family business with her daughter and son. She was revered for her humility and grace and had a moral compass that knew no wrong direction. Bonnie wore lots of hats: Mom, Mama, Grandma, Aunt Bonnie, Bonnie, Teacher, Therapist, Animal Rescuer, Swimming Instructor, Amazing Friend, Chocolate Chip Cookie Maker and Master of Real Estate. Her selflessness and poise set an example for this world we live in to mirror. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Scarano Funeral Home : 9000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Bonnie's GoFundMe (gf.me/u/rmiuva) to support the Humane Society.

BONNIE BURTLESS CALDWELL, 78, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She died at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Burlington, North Carolina, raised in Roanoke, Virginia, and then moved to South Florida with her family at the age of 15. A graduate of Hialeah High Class of '58, Bonnie lived a life surrounded by her Children: Joni and John; Grandchildren: Stephanie, John, Christine, Paula, and John; Family, and Countless friends. She always found the positive qualities within those she met and was loved by all. Bonnie attended church service weekly and developed a family business with her daughter and son. She was revered for her humility and grace and had a moral compass that knew no wrong direction. Bonnie wore lots of hats: Mom, Mama, Grandma, Aunt Bonnie, Bonnie, Teacher, Therapist, Animal Rescuer, Swimming Instructor, Amazing Friend, Chocolate Chip Cookie Maker and Master of Real Estate. Her selflessness and poise set an example for this world we live in to mirror. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Scarano Funeral Home : 9000 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Bonnie's GoFundMe (gf.me/u/rmiuva) to support the Humane Society. Funeral Home Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Homes-Pines Memorial Chapel

9000 Pines Boulevard

Pembroke Pines , FL 33024-6441

954-438-8222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close