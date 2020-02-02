EDWARDS-INDGIN BONNIE, NEE MARGARET 78, went to be in peace with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. Bonnie leaves behind the love of her life, Dr. Sidney N. Indgin, 5 children, 10 grand-children as well as her brother, nieces and nephew. As an R.N. and a missionary, Bonnie spent most of her adult life serving others and helping those in need. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 8th, Old Cutler Presbyterian Church. She asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either "Patches" pediatric Nursing Center, www.patchesppec.org or World Gospel Mission Tenwek Hospital, https://www. wgm.org/project/tenwek-donate
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 2, 2020