Nancy Branaman Nancy Branaman, a long-time resident of Palmetto Bay, FL. passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. She was born and raised in Lincoln Park, Michigan. While a student at Michigan State University, she met and married R. John Branaman, a University of Michigan graduate from East Lansing Michigan. They relocated for a short time to San Diego when John did his tour as a Navy officer in the Korean war. Afterward they settled for 12 years in Midland, Mich. and then moved to Miami in 1968, when John's position with Dow Chemical Co. took them to Florida. Together, they raised their four children with unwavering love and support. They both enjoyed tennis, bridge and entertaining their wide circle of friends and family. Nancy also enjoyed the challenge and comradery of her mahjong group. Nancy was known as a gentle, sweet and kind soul with a quiet strength dedicated to her family and friends. She was a longtime active member of P.E.O philanthropic organization. She was always willing to give her time and energy to help others. John and Nancy enjoyed and were fortunate to be able to have many wonderful travel adventures with family and friends, beginning with camping trips with their young family. As their family grew and spread out geographically, their travels included trips to spend time with their kids and grandkids, never missing a milestone event. They enjoyed exploring and learning about different cultures with trips around the U.S., Canada, South America and Europe. Nancy was predeceased (April 2019) by John, her husband of 67 years and is survived by their children John and his wife Karin (Austin,TX); James (California, MD); Laurel and her husband Pete (Miami, FL); Julie Everett and her husband Robb (Raleigh, NC) and her sister Sue and her husband Joe (Lincoln Park, Mich.). She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a future date with a dedication of a memorial bench at Pinecrest Gardens.



