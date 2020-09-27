O'BRIEN, BRENDA FLO Passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday Sep.25, 2020 after a year of fighting pancreatic cancer.. Born Feb. 13, 1952 in Fort Polk, Leesville, Louisiana to Thomas Keaton, a WWII veteran core-man, from a large Oklahoma family. She came from New Orleans, and then married in South Miami where she lived the last 35 years. Leaves behind countless friends, many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, from around the country, and sisters (Karen, Pam, Sherry and Lisa); husband Fernando, son Daniel and daughter-in-law Cori. She will be remembered fondly and missed tremendously.



