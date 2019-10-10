Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue Fort Lauderdale , FL 33317 (954)-792-9360 Viewing 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue Fort Lauderdale , FL 33317 View Map Service 2:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue Fort Lauderdale , FL 33317 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEEKLEY, BRENDA JEAN, age 68, died on October 8, 2019 in Davie, FL. Brenda is survived by her husband, Daniel, of 50 years of Davie, FL; her daughter, Carrie Jean Kaminski (Ron Kaminski) of Lighthouse Point, FL; and her son, Salt Weekley (Rachel Weekley) of Davie, FL. Her grandchildren, Alexa Bruder (Geoff Bruder), Justin Rodriguez, Kane Weekley, and Reed Weekley. Her brothers Roger Keene (Cindy), Ronald Keene (Donna), Kathrine Miller (Albert), brother-in-law, Troy Weekley (Linda), sister-in-law, Patsy Anthony, Jackie Tucker, and Wayne Weekley; and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was born January 12, 1951, in Miami, FL to parents proceeded in death; Father, Roy Truman Keene; mother, Dorothy Jean Keene; and brother, Donald Roy Keene. Brenda spent most of her years in Davie, FL with her beloved husband of 50 years. Brenda was truly beloved by all. To know her was to love her. To her husband, she was his everything. To her family, she was absolutely adored and to friends, greatly admired. She was especially loved by the Florida Transportation Builders Association, the road building industry. She and her husband played an integral role in their family business, Weekly Asphalt Paving, Inc. Brenda was a truly amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, "Yaya," friend and woman of faith. Brenda will always be remembered for her loving spirit, her kind soul and her generous heart. Brenda was full of life and laughter. She was a ray of sunshine spreading joy to whoever was near her. She was truly a beautiful woman, an angel on this earth and now an angel in heaven. Service Information: Friday, October 11, 2019 Forest Lawn Cemetery 2401 SW 64th Avenue, Davie, FL 33317 Times Inside Pyramid Viewing 1:00 PM 2:00 PM Service following at 2:00 PM Following the service, there will be a gathering at the: Weekley Family Pavilion 14600 Griffin Road Southwest Ranches, FL 33330

WEEKLEY, BRENDA JEAN, age 68, died on October 8, 2019 in Davie, FL. Brenda is survived by her husband, Daniel, of 50 years of Davie, FL; her daughter, Carrie Jean Kaminski (Ron Kaminski) of Lighthouse Point, FL; and her son, Salt Weekley (Rachel Weekley) of Davie, FL. Her grandchildren, Alexa Bruder (Geoff Bruder), Justin Rodriguez, Kane Weekley, and Reed Weekley. Her brothers Roger Keene (Cindy), Ronald Keene (Donna), Kathrine Miller (Albert), brother-in-law, Troy Weekley (Linda), sister-in-law, Patsy Anthony, Jackie Tucker, and Wayne Weekley; and many nieces and nephews. Brenda was born January 12, 1951, in Miami, FL to parents proceeded in death; Father, Roy Truman Keene; mother, Dorothy Jean Keene; and brother, Donald Roy Keene. Brenda spent most of her years in Davie, FL with her beloved husband of 50 years. Brenda was truly beloved by all. To know her was to love her. To her husband, she was his everything. To her family, she was absolutely adored and to friends, greatly admired. She was especially loved by the Florida Transportation Builders Association, the road building industry. She and her husband played an integral role in their family business, Weekly Asphalt Paving, Inc. Brenda was a truly amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, "Yaya," friend and woman of faith. Brenda will always be remembered for her loving spirit, her kind soul and her generous heart. Brenda was full of life and laughter. She was a ray of sunshine spreading joy to whoever was near her. She was truly a beautiful woman, an angel on this earth and now an angel in heaven. Service Information: Friday, October 11, 2019 Forest Lawn Cemetery 2401 SW 64th Avenue, Davie, FL 33317 Times Inside Pyramid Viewing 1:00 PM 2:00 PM Service following at 2:00 PM Following the service, there will be a gathering at the: Weekley Family Pavilion 14600 Griffin Road Southwest Ranches, FL 33330 Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close