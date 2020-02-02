PIPER, BRIAN A. 64, passed away peacefully at home in Pinecrest on January 25th. He is survived by wife Sarah, son Brian Jr., (Stephanie) and stepsons Chris and Joe Aguila. His sisters Debbie, Diane, Mynda, Tiffany, Tammy and Jolean, 2 grandsons Aaron and Brandon and lots of nieces and nephews. Brian was retired from Air Force in the 301st, and DPR as an investigator and then co owner along side John Harmon of Sykes Printing. He is preceded in death by his first wife Deborah Harmon Piper and parents Lisa and Wally Piper. Arrangements at Stanfill Funeral Home in Pinecrest, Fla. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to St Jude Children's Hospital Celebration of Life February 9, 2020. For more info email Brian at [email protected]
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 2, 2020