COLLINS, Brian Patrick, 29 years of age, died at God's will on June 8th, 2020, in his hometown of Miami Beach, FL, near his childhood home. Mass will be celebrated in his honor at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15th, at St. Raymond Catholic Church located at 3475 SW 17th St, Miami, FL 33145. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Burial Services will be held after mass at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery. Brian is a graduate of Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove and Emerson College in Boston. He deeply loved movies and sports, and he could find a joke in even the darkest moments. Brian loved to play golf and traveled around the world to play and watch. He whiled away many days and nights at Heat and Marlins games, or at the movies, watching his favorites several times in theaters. He moved to different parts of the USA and wanted to experience life in every environment. He had a special place in his heart for Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, and Detroit. He loved New York City and spent some of his favorite summers there, at the New York Film Academy. He was extremely well read and well informed on politics. His degree was in screenplay writing, and Brian saw every moment as a movie scene; his writing talent was unique, his critical eye for film was sharp and articulate. His intellect, wit, expansive knowledge, sense of humor, beautiful heart and kind eyes will be so sorely missed. Brian suffered from depression throughout much of his life; we hope that his life and young death can be taken as a reminder to be kind to yourself, to love all people, and to appreciate the time with those whom you love; our time on this Earth is short. Brian passed too soon for his family; he is survived by his mother, Candy, and father, James (Miami Beach), his brother, Michael (Miami Beach) and his sister, Christina (New York City); his maternal grandmother, Ligia, and grandfather, Gilberto; as well as his beloved Dachshund mix companion, Uma (aka Boomer).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store