Bruce Durham
October 10, 1926 - November 8, 2020
Miami, Florida - Bruce William Durham, Sr. 94, passed away peacefully at home with family on November 8, 2020. Bruce was born on October 10, 1926 in Ruffin, NC to Charles Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Scott) Durham. He was drafted into the Navy at age 18 and served in WW II. He married the love of his life, Marion Lois (Alverson) Durham in 1945, and they were blessed with six children: Bruce W. Durham, Jr. (Norma), Curtis W. Durham, Johnnie W. Durham (Grace), Richard W. Durham (Charlene), Nancy Y. Durham Foust (Harley), and Donna M. Durham. He was a retired Local 519 plumber and worked on the construction of many of the Miami area's most iconic buildings. He joins his wife, his brother Eugene and sisters in law Dorothy and Sarah in heaven. He is survived by his 6 children, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and his brother Hugh Durham, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his memory.