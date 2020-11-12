1/1
Bruce Durham
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Durham
October 10, 1926 - November 8, 2020
Miami, Florida - Bruce William Durham, Sr. 94, passed away peacefully at home with family on November 8, 2020. Bruce was born on October 10, 1926 in Ruffin, NC to Charles Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Scott) Durham. He was drafted into the Navy at age 18 and served in WW II. He married the love of his life, Marion Lois (Alverson) Durham in 1945, and they were blessed with six children: Bruce W. Durham, Jr. (Norma), Curtis W. Durham, Johnnie W. Durham (Grace), Richard W. Durham (Charlene), Nancy Y. Durham Foust (Harley), and Donna M. Durham. He was a retired Local 519 plumber and worked on the construction of many of the Miami area's most iconic buildings. He joins his wife, his brother Eugene and sisters in law Dorothy and Sarah in heaven. He is survived by his 6 children, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and his brother Hugh Durham, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved