Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Bruce Jacknow Burton. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Burton Bruce Jacknow April 12, 1933 to March 26, 2020 LOVING, BRILLIANT, TENNIS FAN, PHOTOGRAPHER, EDUCATOR, OPTIMISTIC, BRAVE. Burt was born in the Bronx, to Rose Bernstein and William Jacknow. He was the older sibling of Joel Jacknow. He graduated from City College and went on to get a PH.D in Physical Organic Chemistry from Columbia University. His work with Xerox, Celanese, and Memorex took him to Rochester, NY and Los Gatos, CA working with the patent teams that created toothpaste, Kotex pads and other items. His biggest technological advance was in developing toner and developer for Xerox copiers. He held many patents on the process and is known as the "grandfather" of toner. His companies Carbotek, Inc. and Photoreceptor Systems, Inc. were written up extensively in trade magazines, featured often as a keynote speaker & consulted by experts from other countries. He was active as his temple and men's club president and was on the board of his condominium building as both president and treasurer. Singles and doubles, with a mighty serve, playing well into his late 70s. "Dr. Jack's" greatest delight was teaching 3rd graders math and science at Biscayne Elementary. His greatest love was his family. His first marriage has 2 great children, Jill Jacknow and Steve Jacknow (Roni), granddaughters Arianna & Clarissa, He had a wonderful marriage to Ardis Sinnieston Jacknow & loved her daughter Jami Lin (Joel Levy). Being with family, celebrating Jewish holidays & milestone events were what made him happy. Burt & Ardis loved traveling, going to musicals & theater, & just being together, laughing & writing little love notes to each other. They were a team for the last 22 years. His family & friends will miss him terribly. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

Dr. Burton Bruce Jacknow April 12, 1933 to March 26, 2020 LOVING, BRILLIANT, TENNIS FAN, PHOTOGRAPHER, EDUCATOR, OPTIMISTIC, BRAVE. Burt was born in the Bronx, to Rose Bernstein and William Jacknow. He was the older sibling of Joel Jacknow. He graduated from City College and went on to get a PH.D in Physical Organic Chemistry from Columbia University. His work with Xerox, Celanese, and Memorex took him to Rochester, NY and Los Gatos, CA working with the patent teams that created toothpaste, Kotex pads and other items. His biggest technological advance was in developing toner and developer for Xerox copiers. He held many patents on the process and is known as the "grandfather" of toner. His companies Carbotek, Inc. and Photoreceptor Systems, Inc. were written up extensively in trade magazines, featured often as a keynote speaker & consulted by experts from other countries. He was active as his temple and men's club president and was on the board of his condominium building as both president and treasurer. Singles and doubles, with a mighty serve, playing well into his late 70s. "Dr. Jack's" greatest delight was teaching 3rd graders math and science at Biscayne Elementary. His greatest love was his family. His first marriage has 2 great children, Jill Jacknow and Steve Jacknow (Roni), granddaughters Arianna & Clarissa, He had a wonderful marriage to Ardis Sinnieston Jacknow & loved her daughter Jami Lin (Joel Levy). Being with family, celebrating Jewish holidays & milestone events were what made him happy. Burt & Ardis loved traveling, going to musicals & theater, & just being together, laughing & writing little love notes to each other. They were a team for the last 22 years. His family & friends will miss him terribly. Donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close