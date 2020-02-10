Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruna Cian-Molinari. View Sign Service Information Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Martha's Catholic Church 9221 Biscayne Blvd Miami Shores , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CIAN-MOLINARI, BRUNA Passed away on 2/5/20. She died peacefully at home alongside her loving family. Bruna was born in Calalzo Di Cadore, Italy on October 15, 1927. She faced many hardships and challenges throughout her life beginning with the loss of her mother at the age of 4. She faced each of them with extraordinary grace and strength. Bruna was a beautiful and devoted wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother. She was a superb cook, Holiday meals were gustatory sensations enjoyed by family and friends. Bruna was happiest when people feasted at her table. She also ran a manufacturing company, Hollywood Machinery, along with her husband, Valentino who predeceased her in 2013. Pointing out fashion faux pas' was one of Bruna's guilty little pleasures. She possessed a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed a great laugh. Bruna is also predeceased by her parents, Attilio and Assunta Molinari, and siblings Leo, Amelia, Gabriella, Gino, Nella, Flora and most recently Elio. She is survived by her loving children, her adored grand-children and great grandchildren. The family expresses great appreciation to her caregivers Sharon Roper and Fresia Cordova. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13th at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 9221 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores, Fl. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Mom, you will be greatly missed and forever loved. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

