Annette “Bunny” Feinberg, 91, passed away March 11 in Fort Mill, SC. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Feinberg, and her parents, Morris and Sophie Silberman. She is survived by her children, Bobbie (Steve) Spooner, Toni Chan, and Howard Feinberg; her sister and best friend Rose Pollock; granddaughters, Nicki (Chris) Murphy and Corey Chan; great grandchildren Mia and Connor Murphy, and her longtime care provider, Lillian Cruz. Bunny made this world a better place not only for her family, but for everyone she met. She will be dearly missed by all. Donations to Kristi House, 1265 NW 12 Ave, Miami, FL 33136, would be appreciated.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 20, 2020