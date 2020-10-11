Hobbs, Martha C. passed peacefully surrounded by love on October 4, 2020 at her home after a long and full life. Martha was born March 21, 1925 in Macon, Georgia, the only child of Hollis Franklin and Gustava McLellan Calhoun and lived in Eufaula, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina until moving to Coral Gables in 1963. Martha was predeceased by her husbands, Stanley S. Schachter and Walter A. Hobbs, Jr. Martha had a long career in government, working for the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Coast Guard Marine Inspection, the US Navy-Charleston, US Customs Agency Service and the IRS Intelligence Division. She also volunteered in many organizations - as President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, President of her chapter of the National Society of Southern Dames, member of P.E.O. Chapter K, Gilded Lilies, Coral Gables Garden Club, Friends of the University of Miami Ring Theater, Coral Gables Music Club, University of Miami Women's Guild, University of Miami Cancer Association and the Highlands North Carolina Womens Club. Martha was a member of Riviera Country Club and a prior member of Coral Gables Country Club, Wildcat Cliffs Country Club, HIghlands, NC, Sapphire Valley Country Club, Cashiers, NC, Dothan Country Club, Dothan, Alabama and Ocean Reef Club. She was a beloved friend, mentor and an inspiration to many. At her request, a private graveside service was held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, they can be made in Martha C. Hobbs' name to: Easter Seals of So. Florida, PO Box 527400, Miami, FL 33152-7400.



