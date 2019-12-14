Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Samuel "Sam" Kissinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

C. Samuel Kissinger "Sam", Indian Creek Village Council Members along with staff members mourn the loss of our highly esteemed, and beloved, Village Manager of Indian Creek, C. Samuel Kissinger "Sam", passed away in Marco Island this past Friday, November 29th. He is survived by his two daughters, Beth Martin and Jennifer Bordiere, three grandchildren, and longtime companion Sandy Salus. Sam's pursuit in City Management was extensive, having previously served as Manager for various cities such as New Rochelle, New York, Key Biscayne, Florida, Marco Island, Florida and concluding his successful career with Indian Creek Village. Sam managed the Village for 17 years and oversaw multiple projects during his tenure, all of which were met with a mix of tenacity and sharp wit, but some of his greatest achievements were the work relationships he cultivated over his long career. Sam was many things to many people, a great source of information, a great source of encouragement, and a great mentor. Sam championed his employees and peers alike, and with his steadfast guidance left them better positioned to excel in their futures. Sam was an amazing man whose work gave him purpose, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be taken to a family plot located in Reading, Pennsylvania

