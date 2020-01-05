Rosenbaum, Cal passed away 12/28 at the age of 83. Always a fighter, he succumbed gracefully at the end. Born in Hartford, CT, 11/10/36, his family relocated to Miami when he was 13. He graduated Coral Gables High School in 1954 and attended U of M graduating in 1958. In the early 60's. He worked for Wometco Enterprises where he rose to the rank of VP of Risk Management. In 1967 he decided to become a restaurateur. He opened the Ledges restaurant (now Christy's) He sold the restaurant in 1973 . Cal decided his future was in real estate investment. And that's where he stayed for the rest of his life. Cal married in 1962 and later divorced. He is survived by his two sons Mark and Scott. He supported many worthwhile organizations including UM Frost School of music, The Rotary Foundation, Miami Jewish Home, Avhat Oholm Synagogue, Israel Defense League just to name a few. Despite his reputation as a difficult businessman. He was a soft touch who hated to see people suffer, especially if he could help. He will be missed by many.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 5, 2020