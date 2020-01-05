Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cal Rosenbaum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rosenbaum, Cal passed away 12/28 at the age of 83. Always a fighter, he succumbed gracefully at the end. Born in Hartford, CT, 11/10/36, his family relocated to Miami when he was 13. He graduated Coral Gables High School in 1954 and attended U of M graduating in 1958. In the early 60's. He worked for Wometco Enterprises where he rose to the rank of VP of Risk Management. In 1967 he decided to become a restaurateur. He opened the Ledges restaurant (now Christy's) He sold the restaurant in 1973 . Cal decided his future was in real estate investment. And that's where he stayed for the rest of his life. Cal married in 1962 and later divorced. He is survived by his two sons Mark and Scott. He supported many worthwhile organizations including UM Frost School of music, The Rotary Foundation, Miami Jewish Home, Avhat Oholm Synagogue, Israel Defense League just to name a few. Despite his reputation as a difficult businessman. He was a soft touch who hated to see people suffer, especially if he could help. He will be missed by many.

Rosenbaum, Cal passed away 12/28 at the age of 83. Always a fighter, he succumbed gracefully at the end. Born in Hartford, CT, 11/10/36, his family relocated to Miami when he was 13. He graduated Coral Gables High School in 1954 and attended U of M graduating in 1958. In the early 60's. He worked for Wometco Enterprises where he rose to the rank of VP of Risk Management. In 1967 he decided to become a restaurateur. He opened the Ledges restaurant (now Christy's) He sold the restaurant in 1973 . Cal decided his future was in real estate investment. And that's where he stayed for the rest of his life. Cal married in 1962 and later divorced. He is survived by his two sons Mark and Scott. He supported many worthwhile organizations including UM Frost School of music, The Rotary Foundation, Miami Jewish Home, Avhat Oholm Synagogue, Israel Defense League just to name a few. Despite his reputation as a difficult businessman. He was a soft touch who hated to see people suffer, especially if he could help. He will be missed by many. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close